An employee at a Woodway 7-Eleven store was attacked early Thursday morning after confronting two suspects for stealing merchandise, Woodway Public Safety Department Director Bret Crook said.
Police were called to the store at 5801 Woodway Drive at about 5:30 a.m. A man and woman reportedly entered the store and began taking items, Crook said. When an employee confronted them, the female suspect became violent with the worker.
"The item the employee confronted them on was soap that they were taking, but they were taking other items, too," Crook said. "The employee saw them take the soap, said she was going to call police, and then the female suspect went ballistic."
The female suspect began throwing several of the items at the clerk, causing a head laceration. Crook said the female suspect tried to go over the counter, but both suspects then left the store on foot, walking south on Highway 6 toward Waco.
Police released security camera images from the convenience store in hopes of identifying the two suspects. Crook said investigators collected evidence at the store indicating the female suspect's name may be Brittney.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Woodway Department of Public Safety at 772-4470.