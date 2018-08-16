Woodway Police are asking for help identifying theft suspects they are calling “wine bandits,” after 21 bottles of wine worth a total of about $1,100 were taken late last month from the H-E-B at 9100 Woodway Drive, Woodway Department of Public Safety Capt. Todd Gill said.
Three men were captured on the store’s surveillance system concealing the bottles in their pants and leaving the store, Gill said. They wore loose clothing, which helped them conceal the wine, he said.
The men left in a red passenger car and a silver minivan or SUV, Gill said.
Woodway police released images from the surveillance video on the department Facebook page and asked that anyone who can identify the suspects contact the Woodway Department of Public Safety at 772-4470 in reference to case 18-00424.
Police believe the group also stole wine from an H-E-B location in Waco the same night, Gill said.