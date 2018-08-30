An employee at a Woodway 7-Eleven store was attacked early Thursday morning after confronting two people the employee believed were stealing merchandise, Woodway Public Safety Department Director Bret Crook said.
Police were called to the store at 5801 Woodway Drive at about 5:30 a.m. A man and woman reportedly entered the store and started taking items, Crook said. When the employee confronted them, the woman became violent with the worker, he said.
"The item the employee confronted them on was soap that they were taking, but they were taking other items, too," Crook said. "The employee saw them take the soap, said she was going to call police, and then the female suspect went ballistic."
She threw several items at the clerk, causing a head laceration, Crook said. She also tried to go over the counter, but both suspects then left the store on foot, walking south on Highway 6 toward Waco, he said.
Police identified the suspects by Thursday night after releasing security camera images from the convenience store earlier in the day, Crook said.
Police initially made a call for help identifying them but are on longer seeking assistance.