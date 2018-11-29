A 17-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge that he injured a man in a crash he caused in October by speeding and driving drunk.
Anthony Deleon, of Woodway, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault. He is accused of causing serious injuries to a 24-year-old driver in the Oct. 6 crash. The crash also injured a 19 year old who was in the 24 year old's vehicle.
Woodway officers reported Deleon was driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 30 mph and was intoxicated when he crashed into a silver Mitsubishi in the 8700 block of Bosque Boulevard, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Deleon was traveling west on Bosque Bouvevard when he ran into the eastbound Mitsubishi.
"It was calculated by an accident reconstructionist that the vehicle being operated by Anthony was traveling approximately 69 mph when it collided with the victim's vehicle," the affidavit states. "This stretch of Bosque is a 30 mph zone and consists of hills and numerous intersecting streets."
Deleon was also seriously injured and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center along with the driver and passenger in the Mitsubishi.
At the hospital, a toxicology report indicated Deleon's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of a driver who is 21 years old or older.
For those under 21, there is a zero tolerance limit in the state of Texas for any amount of alcohol for a driving while intoxicated arrest.
Deleon caused the crash because of his intoxication and speed, the affidavit states.
Deleon was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning. He later posted bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody.