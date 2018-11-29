A 17-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday on felony charges that he injured a man in a crash he caused in October by speeding and driving drunk.
Anthony Deleon, of Woodway, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of intoxicated assault. He was accused of causing serious injuries to a 24-year-old driver in the Oct. 6 crash.
Woodway officers reported that Deleon was driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 30 mph and was intoxicated when he crashed into a silver Mitsubishi in the 8700 block of Bosque Boulevard, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Deleon and his 19-year-old passenger were traveling west on Bosque Bouvevard when he ran into the eastbound Mitsubishi.
"It was calculated by an accident (investigators) that the vehicle being operated by Anthony was traveling approximately 69 mph when it collided with the victim's vehicle," the affidavit states. "This stretch of Bosque is a 30 mph zone and consists of hills and numerous intersecting streets."
Deleon and his passenger were also seriously injured and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center along with the Mitsubishi driver.
At the hospital, a toxicology report indicated Deleon's blood-alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit of a driver who is 21 years old or older.
For those under 21, there is a zero tolerance limit in the state of Texas for any amount of alcohol for a driving while intoxicated arrest.
Investigators stated Deleon caused the crash due to his intoxication and speed, the affidavit states.
Deleon was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning. He later posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody.