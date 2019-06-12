Hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered at a Woodway home Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of a teenager who told police he downloaded the images, Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Nicholas Andrew Johnson, 17, was arrested on 10 third-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography at his home in the 900 block of Deer Ridge Drive at about 8 a.m. Officers executed a search warrant at the home for electronic devices and recovered hundreds of images of child pornography on the cursory search, Adams said.
Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this month that child porn was being shared on social media. Authorities reached out to Woodway officers when the download location came back to the Deer Ridge Drive address.
Adams said officers executed the search warrant and seized digital items that will be forensically searched. The initial search revealed images of infant children to preteens engaged in sexual activity, he said.
During an interview with investigators, Johnson said he downloaded, viewed and shared the images online, Adams said.
Johnson was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.