A woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night and later arrested by Waco police for her alleged involvement in the gunfire.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Hines Street to a report of two people shooting at each other, according Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Initial reports indicated that the suspects left in a red Chevrolet Equinox headed toward La Salle Avenue from South Ninth Street.
Traffic units conducted a high-risk stop at University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue. During the stop, several women were taken into custody, Swanton said. Young children were found inside the vehicle.
Inside the car Tierra Joyce Smith, 32, of Waco, had a gunshot wound to her hand, Swanton said.
Additional officers responded to the Hines residence to see if there were any gunshot victims there. Officers determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Oakwood Park. Officers located numerous handgun shell casings along with blood evidence at the crime scene.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Smith had an altercation with her female cousin, Swanton said, It is believed the argument was over money. The argument erupted into a physical fight with several people joining in and eventually led to the shooting, he said.
During the fight, Smith’s cousin grabbed a handgun and initially fired a shot or two in the air and then began threatening Smith, he said Smith then retrieved her own weapon and both subjects began firing at each other.
Multiple people were in the immediate area during the shooting. Somehow, no one else was shot except for Smith and several parked cars, he said.
Smith was arrested and taken to Hillcrest Scott & White Medical Center's emergency room to be treated for her injuries. The cousin involved has not been located and the investigation is ongoing, Swanton said.