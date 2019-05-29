Waco police arrested a woman wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at Oakwood Park on multiple charges and were continuing to investigate the incident Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. to the 700 block of Hines Street for a report of two people shooting at each other, Swanton said. Police had a description of a vehicle that left the scene and made a stop at University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue. Young children and "several" women were in the vehicle, including Tierra Joyce Smith, 32, of Waco, who had a gunshot wound to her hand, Swanton said.
Officers looking for other gunshot victims found shell casings and blood in the parking lot of Oakwood Park. They determined an argument between Smith and her cousin had escalated into a physical fight involving the two women and several others, Swanton said.
"During the fight, Smith’s cousin retrieved a handgun and initially fired a shot or two in the air and then began threatening Smith," he wrote. "Smith then retrieved her own weapon and both subjects began firing at each other."
Multiple people were nearby at the time of the shooting, but only Smith and several parked cars were hit by gunfire, Swanton said. Police had not found Smith's cousin as of Wednesday morning.
Smith was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, then to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Bond information was not immediately available.