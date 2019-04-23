A woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Waco police reported.
Emergency personnel responded at about 2:30 p.m. to Lake Shore Drive and Pecos Drive, where the woman's SUV left the roadway and rolled multiple times in a field. Waco fire crews to removed the driver, the only occupant, from the vehicle. Her identity has not been released.
Waco police Officer Shawn Etchinson said the woman was conscious and talking to emergency personnel as she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The woman told police she was driving to pick up her children when she fell asleep and drifted off the road, Etchinson said.
She was wearing a seat belt, Etchinson said.
Firefighters reported the woman's injuries were serious, but further details were not available.