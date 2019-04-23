Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BELL, BOSQUE, COLLIN, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, DENTON, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, JOHNSON, LAMPASAS, MCLENNAN, MILLS, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, AND WISE. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AREAS RECEIVING 5 TO 6 INCHES BETWEEN NOW AND WEDNESDAY EVENING. * FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR IN URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY ALSO CAUSE FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS AND RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&