A 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in a Bellmead apartment swimming pool died late Sunday, and a woman is facing a felony charge in the case, police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of Scroggins Drive, at the Bordeaux XI Apartments' pool, where child was reported to not be breathing. Emergency responders started CPR and took the girl to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police determined that Sharrun Jernigan, 20, of Bellmead, was responsible for care of the child but had left her unsupervised in the pool for an "extended period" of time, Martin said.
Police interviewed Jernigan at the Bellmead Police Department and arrested her shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a felony charge of injury to a child.
Jernigan remained in custody Monday at McLennan County jail on a $25,000 bond.