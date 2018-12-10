A woman accused of throwing an ashtray at a man's head and threatening to stab him during a fight at a South Waco home remained behind bars Monday.
Abigail Maire Hope Harris, 28, of Waco was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday shortly after 12:30 a.m., after the man called police to the 2200 block of Flint Avenue.
Police found that the man had a contusion to his head that he said was caused by the ashtray the woman threw, police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
"She went over, started punching him and physically assaulting him," Swanton said. "He pushed her down, trying to get away from her when she ran into the kitchen, got a kitchen knife and came back at them, threatening to stab him with the knife."
Harris was taken to McLennan County. She remained jailed Monday with a bond listed at $10,000.