A 50-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2016 hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old Baylor University sophomore who was cycling on Franklin Avenue.
Waco police detectives arrested Tammy Blankenship Harlen just before 11 a.m. and transported her to the McLennan County Jail, according to a news release. Harlen is charged with failing to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in jail.
Police say David Grotberg was riding his bicycle in the 3200 block of Franklin Avenue on Oct. 6, 2016, when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Grotberg later died from injuries he suffered in the collision.
Grotberg, a Baylor Honors College student from Minnesota, was a trumpet player in the Golden Wave Marching Band. An endowed scholarship has been set up in his name.