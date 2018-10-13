A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon, accused of stabbing her husband after an argument, police said.
Liberty Madison Renaud stabbed her husband, Cody Duane Turner, multiple times in the head, neck and torso area, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release Saturday.
Turner was hospitalized and rushed into surgery, he said. No update on his condition was available Saturday morning. Renaud, who had minor injuries from the fight, was arrested on a first-degree felony aggravated assault charge, Swanton said.
Police responded to the fight at about 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Cove Apartments, 4147 W. Lake Shore Drive.
Renaud remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $50,000.