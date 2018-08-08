A Dallas woman was arrested Tuesday night after she led authorities on a short chase from West to Elm Mott with her 2-year-old son in the car, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
Angela Nicole Johnson, 31, and her son were riding with Johnson's mother on their way to Killeen when Johnson hit her mother, prompting her mother to pull over at about 10:40 p.m. at a business along Interstate 35 in West, Barton said.
"Her mother pulled over under the ruse that she had to use the restroom," Barton said. "While she was inside, her mother called police. When the woman saw her mother on the phone, she drove off while police were coming."
Officers saw the car leaving the parking lot and tried to stop it, but Johnson did not pull over and continued south on I-35 with her son and two dogs in the car, he said.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Transportation helped in the pursuit, which reached 80 mph, Barton said. The sheriff's office put spike strips down on the interstate south of Elm Mott, which disabled the vehicle, he said.
The vehicle stopped near the Road Ranger convenience store outside Lacy Lakeview, and officers ordered Johnson out of the car at gunpoint, Barton said.
"It was determined after she was out of the vehicle that there was a 2-year-old child unrestrained in the backseat along with two dogs," Barton said.
Johnson was arrested, and Child Protective Services was called when Johnson refused to give her mother authority to care for the child. The dogs were also relinquished to Waco Animal Control after her arrest.
Johnson was arrested on three state jail felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault. She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $11,000.