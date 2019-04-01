McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies early Monday arrested a Waco woman who squirted lighter fluid on her ex-boyfriend's house in China Spring and tried to light it, an arrest affidavit states.
Deputies detained Brandie Denise McClendon, 39, around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call that she had tried to start a fire on the front porch and bedroom window of her ex-boyfriend's home in the 200 block of Bedrock Trail. She was found walking about a quarter mile away on Old China Spring Road near Loyee Lane. Officers ran her name and discovered she had seven outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants through Waco police.
McClendon was arrested after deputies interviewed her ex-boyfriend, who said he witnessed McClendon spraying the lighter fluid and attempting to light it because she was mad that another woman was at home with him, the affidavit states.
McClendon was arrested on the outstanding warrants and a second-degree felony charge of attempted arson. She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday with a bond listed at $25,000.