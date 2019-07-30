A former McLennan County woman was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday, accused of sharing nude photos of her former boyfriend in 2017 with another woman online, authorities said.
Rosalinda Cadena, 56, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, was transferred to McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of promotion of intimate visual material. Cadena shared the images of her ex-boyfriend without his knowledge, an arrest affidavit states.
After their relationship ended, she sent the photos to another woman via Facebook using an alias, according to the affidavit.
The man in the photos made a formal complaint to police in September 2017, and police investigated and received a warrant for Cadena's arrest in November 2017, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Cadena had moved out of the area, but authorities eventually found her and arrested her on the charge, Swanton said.
Cadena posted bond listed at $2,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail by Tuesday.