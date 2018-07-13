A 44-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she pepper-sprayed her 13-year-old niece, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Marcus Therom Fletcher, of Bellmead, was arrested after police were called to the 4300 block of Blackwell Street for a report that someone had been pepper-sprayed. Officers determined “a group of family members had been verbally arguing over respect,” Martin wrote in a press release.
During the argument, Fletcher sprayed a dose of pepper spray, which hit her 13-year-old niece, Martin said.
Police arrived and arrested Fletcher on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. The girl received medical attention and was not seriously injured, Martin said.
Fletcher was taken to McLennan County Jail and had been released on $3,000 bond by Friday night.