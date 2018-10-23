A 28-year-old woman was arrested on an indecency with a child charge Tuesday after an investigation that started when police found her in a car smoking marijuana with a 16-year-old last month, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Amanda Dawn Bush, of Robinson, was initially arrested on a marijuana charge after police found her and the boy in a car parked at Peplow Park shortly before 5 a.m. Sept. 3, Prasifka said.
Bush initially told officers the boy was 18 years old and that they were not in a relationship, police reported. Bush later told police she knew the boy was 16 and that they previously had sex, Prasifka said. He said the boy also told police he had sex with Bush.
As police continued to investigate, they learned potential abuse of the boy had started in early March, when he was 15, Prasifka said.
Police got a warrant charging Bush with second-degree felony indecency with a child and took her to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. She had been released by Tuesday night on $10,000 bond.