A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after Child Protective Services personnel forwarded police a report about the woman allegedly hitting a 9-year-old girl in the face with a belt, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.

Police learned Tynesha Nachole Edwards was caring for the 9-year-old girl June 29 and became angry with the child for taking money out of an adult's purse and lying about it, Truehitt said. Edwards then allegedly folded a belt and hit the girl at least once in the face, leaving a welt, he said.

Police arrested Edwards on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Tuesday.

Bond information was not immediately available.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

