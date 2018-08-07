A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after Child Protective Services personnel forwarded police a report about the woman allegedly hitting a 9-year-old girl in the face with a belt, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Police learned Tynesha Nachole Edwards was caring for the 9-year-old girl June 29 and became angry with the child for taking money out of an adult's purse and lying about it, Truehitt said. Edwards then allegedly folded a belt and hit the girl at least once in the face, leaving a welt, he said.
Police arrested Edwards on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Tuesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.