A 46-year-old woman was arrested Friday, accused of throwing a child into a portable playpen and causing the child's arm to break, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Samantha Jayne Morroll, of Waco, after Child Protective Services alerted police of the injury the child suffered in mid-April, according to the affidavit. The girl's older sibling initially reported how the injury was caused, the affidavit states.
Police interviewed the sibling and obtained medical records from the physician who treated the injured girl for a fractured humerus, according to the affidavit. Police also interviewed Morroll, who was caring for the child and said she had placed the girl in the playpen at the time of the incident, the affidavit states.
Morroll was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child and taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained there Friday with bond listed at $10,000 and on an immigration hold, according to jail records.