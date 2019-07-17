Waco police on Wednesday arrested a Waco woman accused of stabbing another woman with a pair of broken scissors two months ago.
Police arrested Monique Ann Baylock, 26, around 8 a.m. at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police talked to the victim on May 9 when she arrived at a hospital emergency room with stab wounds to her arms, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The woman told Baylock had stabbed her in an argument at Trendwood. Officers went to the apartment complex to investigate, concluding that Baylock likely used broken scissors.
Baylock remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $10,000.