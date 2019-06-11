Bellmead police have charged a woman already jailed on other charges with felony robbery after she bit a Sam's Club employee who tried to stop her from stealing a package of steaks last week, an arrest affidavit states.
Police went to Sam's Club, 2301 E. Waco Drive, on June 4 after Courtney Latedra Brown, 45, of Waco, bit an employee who confronted her after she was seen putting the food in her purse and trying to leave without paying, according to the affidavit.
"The defendant began to fight with (the employee), and during the struggle, bit him on his hand causing it to bleed," the affidavit states.
Brown left the store in a car that Waco police stopped early the next morning, according to the affidavit. She was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, and two other outstanding warrants charging criminal trespass and burglary of a vehicle, according to jail records.
Bellmead police completed their investigation and added a second-degree felony robbery charge Monday. Brown remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bonds listed at $13,000.