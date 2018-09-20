The wife of a Waco massage parlor operator was arrested Thursday for reopening and operating the business without a valid license, a month after it was raided, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Suying Guo, 45, of Waco, was arrested at Sun Orchid Spa, 4716 W. Waco Drive, nearly one month after her husband, Renquan Zheng, 55, of Waco, was arrested at the business. McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Zheng on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity in late August for running a commercial sex business disguised as a licensed massage salon.
The business, which did not have a valid business license, was closed shortly after the raid. Investigators found one woman and Guo inside the business during the raid, but were unsure if Guo was a victim or suspect, McNamara said.
"We've never let up on this, but we then got many tips from the public that the massage parlor was back open within the last week," McNamara said. "We started watching the business and saw them open."
Detectives witnessed costumers patronizing the Sun Orchid Spa this week and arrested Guo on Thursday for operating the spa. She was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of operating a business without a valid license.
McNamara said investigators had no information if commercial sex was still being offered at the salon. He said officers acted quickly to shut it down this week as the investigation remains ongoing.
Guo remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.