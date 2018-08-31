A Robinson woman was arrested on an indecency with a child charge Friday, accused of inappropriately touching the same 3-year-old girl her husband, a former Greater Waco Young Marines chapter commander, is accused of inappropriately touching.
Rebecca Ann Martinez, 58, turned herself in at about 3:15 a.m. at McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
Her husband, Joe Martinez Jr., 76, was arrested by Robinson police in July last year on the same charge with the same alleged victim. The girl gave consistent statements about inappropriate contact by the couple, according to Rebecca Martinez's arrest affidavit filed by Robinson police.
Joe Martinez was indicted in August last year on eight counts of indecency with a child that he was originally arrested on in 2014, involving two alleged victims who were adults by the time they made their reports.
Joe Martinez has not been indicted on the 2017 charge involving the 3-year-old. He co-founded the Greater Waco Young Marines in 1999 and remained with the organization through 2004, the Tribune-Herald has reported.
Rebecca Martinez was released from jail on a $10,000 bond by Friday evening.