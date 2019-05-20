A West man who was indicted in December on a 2016 sexual assault charge was re-arrested Monday in a separate sexual assault case from last year.
Kasey Wayne Rizo, 29, was arrested on a sealed indictment charging him with the 2018 rape of a woman in West. Rizo was arrested in January on the prior case, also based on a sealed indictment. Both indictment have now been unsealed.
In the most recent case, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said a woman accused Rizo of sexually assaulting her last July, while she was at a house in the 1000 block of Washington Street in West.
The woman said she had fallen asleep on a couch and woke to find Rizo sexually touching her.
The woman decided to go to police after she learned about the other woman's accusation of sexual assault in the 2016 case. The first accuser did not report the crime until 2018, leading police to refer the case to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
After additional investigation, another McLennan County grand jury indicted Rizo on April 24 in the second sexual assault case.
The first indictment remained pending with no trial date set, according to court records. Rizo remained in custody in McLennan County Jail on Monday following his arrest on the second indictment.
Bond information for Rizo was not immediately available.