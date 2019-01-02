A West man was arrested Tuesday after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him last month on a sexual assault charge, and police are continuing to investigate another sexual assault allegation against the man.
A 29-year-old woman reported in July that Kasey Wayne Rizo, 29, had sexually assaulted her in June, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. She went to police after learning of another woman's 2016 sexual assault allegation against Rizo involving similar circumstances, making her believe police action was necessary to protect others, Barton said.
The woman told police she had fallen asleep on a couch after a gathering June 8 in the 1000 block of Washington Street in West and woke up to Rizo touching her, Barton said.
She did not make a report to police until she heard of the alleged incident involving the other woman, he said.
"We learned about both allegations when the woman in the case from June came forward," Barton said. "We turned both cases over to the (McLennan County District Attorney)'s office for their review."
Prosecutors presented the June case to a grand jury, which indicted Rizo on Dec. 19. The indictment remained sealed until police arrested him on the charge early Tuesday morning.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail and was released after posting $50,000 bond.
The 2016 case remains under investigation, and Rizo remains a suspect in that case, Barton said.