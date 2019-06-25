A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Monday evening of a man wanted on child pornography charges, arrest reports state.
Clayton Daniel White, 31, of Woodway, was arrested at a Lorena convenience store at about 6 p.m. after Woodway Department of Public Safety dispatchers got a tip from Waco Crimestoppers that White was spotted at the business.
Lorena police arrived, found him outside the business and verified White was wanted on six outstanding warrants charging possession of child pornography.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police began investigating a case where child porn was reportedly being housed in a West Waco home in late April. Police executed a search warrant at the home and found dozens of digital files containing child pornography.
Six warrants were issued for White’s arrest. White, who was born in Abilene, was the subject of a police alert distributed on social media by Abilene police who believed White might be in the area. The notice was circulated in Abilene media before White was spotted in Lorena.
Officers arrested White at the Lorena business. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with a bond listed at $900,000.