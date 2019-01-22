Coming soon to trading cards near you: Photos of uniformed Waco police officers, along with their career stats and sometimes, their dogs.
About 30 police officers have requested the customized cards for 2019 as a way to build bridges with the youth they encounter.
The cards are a 22-year-old tradition at the Waco Police Department meant to foster community outreach, but many police officers had run out of cards or seen them grow outdated since the last printing in 2017.
"This is pretty neat, because we get to hand them out to kids," said Waco police Officer Steven Borho, posing for a card Monday outside police headquarters. "It lets them keep a picture of you to create that interaction with them that maybe they will remember."
Borho, a 31-year police veteran, was selected for a trading card several years ago, but wanted an updated card to hand out to community members and children that he encounters on patrol.
"Kids always come up an ask for trading cards," Borho said. "If you give our one, usually more kids come up, depending on where you are at."
The cards are funded by the Waco Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association and Citizens on Patrol as an opportunity for positive police interaction with young residents.
Waco police started the trading card program in about 1997 under former Chief Gilbert Miller. Crime Prevention Specialist Candice Ortiz said she worked with about 30 officers who asked for new trading cards this year coordinated photos, safety tips and officers' information to go on each officers' cards.
"Our group just thinks this is something officers can build relationships off of with kids, but adults like them as well," Ortiz said. "It gives officers something to present to a child and make a memorable moment that maybe that child will not forget for the rest of their life."
Cody Wieser, a six-year Waco police veteran and K9 handler, posed for a card Monday for the first time, joined by his police dog, Hondo. He's looking forward to having the cards for presentations at local schools with Hondo.
"This is the best job in the department, being in this position," Wieser said. "Cards will be great, especially when we do all the programs with Red Ribbon Week, and give kids something to take home to remember."
Ortiz said all 30 officers should have the 2019 trading cards in the next several months.
For more information or to inquiry about sponsoring an officer's card, visit www.waco-texas.com/police/police-trading-cards.asp or call Waco police Community Outreach at 750-1761.