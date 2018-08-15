Waco police were searching Wednesday for a shooter who left a 41-year-old man injured at a North Waco apartment complex.
Police responded to the 3700 block of Sleeper Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on a call that a man had been shot in a bottom-floor apartment. They found a man, later identified by police as Bobby Thompson, with a gunshot to the upper torso, Waco police Sgt. Stephen Drews said.
Emergency medical responders attended to the man and transported him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Drews said. The extent of his injuries were not known Wednesday evening.
Witnesses and residents of the apartment building were reluctant to provide information about the incident, Drews said. He said officers smelled marijuana when they entered the apartment.
Officers found drugs, multiple weapons and cash at the scene, which may have been involved in the shooting, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
"Other people in the apartment complex said they heard two shots, but we do have two guns in the apartment," Drews said. "We believe the shooter already fled when we arrived."
Police continued to gather information Wednesday in an attempt to identify the shooter.