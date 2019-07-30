Waco police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man and the wounding of a young boy Monday in East Waco.
SirOcean Unique Calhoun, 17, is sought in the shootings, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Calhoun was thought to be hiding in an apartment Monday night in the 1700 block of Dallas Street and officers had surrounded the complex. But upon completion of a search of a residence, he was not located, Swanton said.
Anyone with information on Calhoun is asked to immediately call the Waco Police Department or 911. Calhoun should be considered armed and dangerous, he said.
Police responded to the shooting in East Waco at about 4 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Houston Street and Faulkner Lane. First responders took the man and boy, whose age was not immediately available, to a local hospital, Swanton said.
The 31-year-old man died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital, and the boy, who was shot in the face, was transferred to a children’s hospital outside the Waco area, he said.
At about 5:30 p.m., police arrived at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, where they believed the suspected shooter was alone in an apartment belonging to his family.
Three neighboring apartments were evacuated, Swanton said.
“What I know thus far is that it was a large gathering of mostly family, or related family members, that turned violent and led to the 17-year-old shooter pulling out a handgun and firing rounds with multiple people around,” Swanton said. “Unfortunately, two were hit, one being the pre-teen and one being the (31-year-old).”
Swanton said it is unknown if the 31-year-old man was targeted, but it appears the boy was hit inadvertently during the shooting.