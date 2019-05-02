UPDATE (9 AM): Waco police had this to say in their latest Facebook post:
Update to Reported Kidnapping
On 5-1-19 about 11:30 pm, Waco Officers responded to a reported kidnapping of two children. Initial reports from the children's mother were that a person known to her only as "Chris" had taken the kids.
Multiple officers began a search of the surrounding area as well as places the male was known to frequent. During that search, it was determined who the male was and information was put out in attempts to find him and the children.
That male, Christopher Ray Petty, is wanted on multiple warrants that include an unrelated Family Violence charge. We are still seeking him for an arrest.
Due to social media, immediate local news media coverage, and an issued Amber Alert, we received information that led us to the children. They were recovered and are safe.
It was then determined that the mother of the children had forgotten she took the children to daycare yesterday and left them there. The daycare staff made multiple attempts yesterday to contact the mother but were unsuccessful in doing so. One of the daycare workers later took the two children home, bathing them and taking care of them through the night.
It was only after the intense coverage of the possible kidnapping that the daycare staff notified Waco PD of the location of the girls. They have been recovered and are safe.
The investigation led us to find less than favorable living conditions inside the children's home. Due to these conditions, CPS was notified and responded to assist us at the scene. CPS has removed the children from the custody of the mother. Our case investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed at a later time.
Sgt. Swanton
UPDATE (6:45 AM): Waco police say the missing children "have been located and are safe," according to a Facebook post.
They also say that the suspect, Chris Petty, "is no longer considered a suspect in this particular case."
The Waco Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page early this morning:
Kidnapping Occurred at 1100 n 6th
Victim (1). T’Shanti Battle 4yrs old. black female, 3 ft, 40 lbs, blk/bro. Last seen wearing turquoise tutu and white shorts underneath
Victim (2). Thariyah Battle 3yrs old, black female, 3ft, 35lbs last seen wearing peach tutu white shorts.
Suspect: Chris Petty, black male, 509, 200 lbs, blk/bro with numerous tattoos.
The children’s mother went to sleep at approximately 1:00 pm yesterday afternoon and woke up at 11:00 pm last night after leaving the children with Mr. Petty. When she woke up, Mr. Petty and both girls were gone.
Officer have searched numerous locations but have not located Petty or the children. Mr. Petty is believed to be having some mental health issues.
Petty may be in one of several vehicles. A white Ford Expedition with tinted windows, an olive green Ford Expedition or possibly a charcoal colored Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Anyone seeing Petty is asked the contact 911 immediately.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Sgt. Patrick Swanton
The following message was transmitted at the request of the Texas Emergency Management Agency.
The Waco Police Department is searching for T'Shanti Battle, black, female, 4 years old, date of birth November 5th, 2014, height 3 feet, weight 35 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket and turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.
The Waco Police Department is also searching for Thariyah Battle, black, female, 3 years old, date of birth December 23rd, 2015, height 3 feet, weight 30 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, apple bottom vest and a peach tutu.
Police are looking for Christopher Petty, black, male, 37 years old, date of birth June 4th, 1981, height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing tan tank top and black shorts with tattoos all over his body and possibly pierced ears, in connection with their abduction.
The suspect is driving a older model white, Ford Expedition possibly with paper texas license plates and tinted windows with A blue sticker on the back window.
The suspect was last heard from in Waco, Texas.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or Immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.