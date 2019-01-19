The Waco Police Department has resumed its K-9 program after a monthslong "operational pause" that started after a police dog attacked its handler, ignored commands to stop and was shot dead by another officer.
In November, a month after the attack, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt announced the pause and the department's hire of HITS K9, a Florida-based police dog training and consulting firm, to review the department's program.
"The main thing that the consultants told us was that everything we were doing was along best practices, minus we need more robust training opportunities for our officers," Holt said. "They suggested that we need to give our officers more training that doesn't focus on localized training, but that we need to expand their opportunities to get training nationally."
Dog handlers and supervisors have been reviewing the consultant's report for the past few weeks, he said.
"Our points of operation moving forward is that we are going to expand our relationship with the consulting company that did the review, because they have some training opportunities around the country," Holt said. "We are going to engage them to help us in our selection of our new dog and the training facility.
"Second we are going to host some training opportunities and bring some of those experts from around the country to us so that way, our smaller agencies in our area can benefit from that along with us."
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said he was pleased to hear Waco police's effort to bring more police dog training to the area. Lorena police recently added a new police dog, Zeta, in August, and more training would be beneficial to all local agencies, Dickson said.
"I think it is great any time we can get more training and any time we get a chance, we will take advantage of that," Dickson said. "It is very beneficial to get regional training for our officers too, especially training of our K-9 program."
Waco has two police dogs on duty, Hondo and Kempi. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois, a breed several departments use for the dogs' ability to find narcotics and search for suspects or victims, Holt said.
"Our job is dangerous, but sometimes people forget that, but in the grand scheme of things, what we do is dangerous and we face dangerous and fluid situations," Holt said. "You can't always control the environment and the context, and sometimes humans react differently and as we've seen, so do K-9s. It is something that you have to be prepared for some of these things to happen."
In addition to sending officers out of state for training, the department is working toward bringing specialized training opportunities to McLennan County that would benefit many departments, Holt said.
In one surprising note, the consulting firm also recommended the department double the size of its K-9 program, Holt said. That recommendation will not be possible to implement immediately, but other changes to the program's supervisory structure will be implemented, he said.
Supervisors and handlers will start searching for the city's next police dog in the coming weeks, Holt said.