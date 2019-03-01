A Waco police officer shot a man who had just stabbed another man in a fight Friday night outside Deluxe Inn, in the 1400 block of Speight Avenue, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police were called to the hotel at about 9:40 p.m. where a man was reportedly going room to room, knocking on doors and being combative. Bynum said the reason the man was aggressive is unknown, but another man tried to speak with him before a fight started and spilled out into the 1600 block of Speight.
In the street, the first man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times in the neck area, Bynum said. A Waco police officer arrived and found the men fighting.
"Our officer arrived on scene and began giving commands to the person that was doing the stabbing," Bynum said. "That person failed to comply with commands, and so our officer fired rounds obviously to save the individual that was being stabbed."
The man who was stabbed and the man who was shot were taken to a local hospital. Details about their injuries and conditions were not available.
Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as officers marked shell casings and visible signs of blood in the street. Dozens of officers from Waco and Baylor University were present in the area.
Bynum said the large police presence remained after midnight and that officials were likely to keep the area, on the outskirts of Baylor University, shut down for several hours.
The officer is expected to be placed on administrative duties, and the Texas Rangers will assist with the investigation, per regular department procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
Bynum said there is no longer a known threat to public safety related to the incident.