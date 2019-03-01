A Waco police officer shot and killed a man who had just stabbed another man in a fight outside Deluxe Inn on Friday night, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Police received a report at about 9:40 p.m. that a man with a knife had damaged his room and was trying to get into at least one other room in the hotel in the 1400 block of Speight Avenue, Swanton said.
"As our officer was in the parking lot of the hotel, a disturbance stemming from the suspect attempting to force his way into someone's room, broke out on the opposite side of the hotel," he said. "The officer drove to that side and seeing the suspect still armed with a knife, gave repetitive commands to put the weapon down. The suspect refused to drop the knife and instead fled on foot from the officer."
The officer and another man who was helping chased the man with a knife as he approached a car with a woman and children inside and started pulling on the door handles, Swanton said.
The man who was helping give chase ran toward the car and tackled the man with the knife to the ground, and the man with the knife stabbed him multiple times, he said.
"Seeing that the victim was being stabbed, our officer fired at the suspect to stop the attack," Swanton said. "The victim was stabbed multiple times before our officer could stop the armed attacker."
The man who was stabbed and the man who was shot were taken to a local hospital. The man who was shot was later pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Swanton said the stabbing victim was undergoing treatment for his injuries.
A large police presence, including Waco and Baylor University officers, remained for several hours after the incident. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area on the outskirts of Baylor as officers marked shell casings and visible signs of blood in the street.
The officer is expected to be placed on administrative duties, and the Texas Rangers will assist with the investigation, per regular department procedure after an officer-involved shooting, police said.
"Investigators will interview the multiple witnesses that saw the altercations," Swanton said. "We will also determine if the officer was able to initiate a body-worn camera under the duress of an extremely intense situation."