Waco police are investigating a Sunday evening incident in which two men were shot while walking in East Waco.
Darrin Dawkins, 37, was shot in the stomach and Heath Waggoner, 23, was shot in both legs by an unknown assailant, who they described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 170 pounds, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
The men reported they were walking on Sherman Street about 5:40 p.m. when the man started shooting at them. They told police they didn't know why the man shot them, Swanton said.
Both men were treated at a local hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Swanton said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, he said.