Waco police are investigating a detainment of a man that was captured on video and spread on social media Tuesday.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Bagby Avenue on a report of a confrontation between several people at the complex and a maintenance worker there. Jose Gonzales, 21, and several juveniles were leaving the pool area, after the family was invited to swim, when the confrontation with a maintenance worker started, Gonzales' sister, Fabiola Mendoza, said.
Callers to 911 had reported an apartment employee had been assaulted and threatened and that the person responsible had been asked to leave, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt wrote in a statement.
"When officers arrived and were trying to ascertain the specific circumstances of the disturbance, a subject, who was arguing with apartment security when police officers arrived, attempted to leave the property and the video shown on social media captures the moments related to the investigatory detainment," Holt wrote.
The video had more than 41,000 views on Facebook by Tuesday evening.
Mendoza said her brother and other family members with him wanted to wait for police to arrive so they could file a complaint against the maintenance worker. Gonzales tried to walk away after officers he was speaking with ignored his request, but officers forcibly detained him and required him to identify himself.
The video posted to Facebook shows Gonzales talking with officers, then walk away, apparently frustrated. It then shows two officers follow Gonzales and take him to the ground as they detain him.
No charges were filed against Gonzales, Mendoza said.
"The subject lodged a complaint to our department on the scene and the supervisor notified the PD’s Professional Standards Sergeant," Holt wrote.
Investigators also worked with her family to get a full copy of the video, Mendoza said. She said she simply wishes better training and better policies will be enforced in the future.
"I am not downing Waco PD, because at the end of the day, there are good cops and there are bad cops. We all know that. Just like there are good people and bad people," Mendoza said. "I just hope that if they need a little bit more training to be able to talk to people or in these types of incidents, I would like more training for these officers."
Holt said police take all investigations seriously, and a complete investigation will be conducted. He said at the end of the investigation, police will take "appropriate actions based on the facts of the incidents."