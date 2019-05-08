Waco police are investigating a stabbing this morning at the New Road Inn.
The stabbing occurred around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at the motel, 4000 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, according to Waco police Officer Garen Bynum.
A man was reportedly hanging around a room on the first floor of the motel and was asked to leave by the victim, Bynum said.
The man refused and a physical altercation ensued. The victim was cut on the forearm by what is believed to be a box cutter, Bynum said.
The assailant fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.