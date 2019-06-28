Waco police are investigating a shooting early Friday in North Waco that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Fadal Avenue about 2:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire in the area. Officers discovered a car and a house had been hit by gunfire and found multiple shell casings and blood at the scene, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
About 10 minutes later, police were notified that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at a local hospital by several people, who fled after dropping off the injured man, Swanton said.
Police report that Daquaylon Johnson was shot once in the upper torso and was reported in critical but stable condition. Swanton said police think Johnson is the victim of the shooting on Fadal Avenue.
Swanton said Waco police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 750-7500.