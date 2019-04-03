Waco police have identified a man wanted for questioning in a March 28 hit-and-run motorcycle crash, thanks to help from the public.
The Waco Police Department this week released photos of the driver and the SUV he allegedly used to intentionally strike a motorcyclist around 2:30 a.m. on Waco Drive near 38th Street, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
"With the assistance of our public, we have identified a person of interest in this case. The investigation is continuing," Swanton said in a statement Wednesday.
Police reported that the incident stemmed from an argument between the motorcyclist and the SUV driver at a drive-through line at Whataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive.
An officer who was nearby on a traffic stop went over to the two men and tried to defuse the situation twice. The SUV driver left, but soon began following the motorcyclist and hit him, then fled the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist suffered non life-threatening injuries, but described the incident at Whataburger to police.
No one was arrested for the aggravated assault incident on Wednesday. Swanton said the investigation is still ongoing.