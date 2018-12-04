Waco police have recently stepped up enforcement of the city's abandoned motor vehicle policy in an effort to clear streets of abandoned or disabled cars, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
After an officer places a warning sticker on a vehicle, the owner has five days to move the vehicle from the street before the city can tow it, Bynum said. If a vehicle is towed, the owner is responsible for paying to get it back from the impound lot, he said.
Vehicles have been cited throughout the city, particularly in the North Waco area, Bynum said. Abandoned vehicles prevent city workers from properly clearing streets, he said.