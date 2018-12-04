Waco PD warning

Waco police traffic enforcement officers have recently stepped up enforcement of the city's abandoned vehicle policy.

 Waco Police Department photo

Waco police have recently stepped up enforcement of the city's abandoned motor vehicle policy in an effort to clear streets of abandoned or disabled cars, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

After an officer places a warning sticker on a vehicle, the owner has five days to move the vehicle from the street before the city can tow it, Bynum said. If a vehicle is towed, the owner is responsible for paying to get it back from the impound lot, he said.

Vehicles have been cited throughout the city, particularly in the North Waco area, Bynum said. Abandoned vehicles prevent city workers from properly clearing streets, he said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

