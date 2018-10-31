A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported last year that he sexually abused her elementary-school-age daughter in a Waco home in January 2008, an arrests affidavit states.
David Tovar Ramirez, of Waco, was arrested in the 1600 block of Clay Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim's mother told police Ramirez allegedly had sexual contact with her daughter, who was in the first or second grade, the affidavit states.
After the mother's report, police investigated and had the girl, who was in first or second grade at the time of the alleged abuse, undergo a medical examination and a forensic interview, the affidavit states. The girl made consistent reports during both interviews, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Ramirez denied the accusation but said he was with the child at the time she said the abuse happened.
Police arrested Ramirez Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $76,000.