Waco police arrested a man Friday night who they believe followed a motorcyclist after a confrontation at Whataburger on Valley Mills Drive last week and intentionally hit him with his SUV before leaving him injured in the street.
Officers arrested Darrell Gallaway Jr., 45, of Waco, at a local apartment complex on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to stop and render aid, according to a press release from Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Police released surveillance images from Whataburger on Monday and announced Wednesday they had identified a person of interest with help from residents.
Police previously said the SUV hit the motorcyclist at about 2:30 a.m. March 28 near Waco Drive and 38th Street. The motorcyclist had gotten in an argument with the SUV driver over how long the SUV driver was taking to order in the drive-thru, police said at the time.
The SUV left the restaurant first but later started following the motorcycle before hitting it and leaving, police said.
The motorcyclist’s injuries were not life threatening. The motorcyclist, Waco attorney Seth Sutton, said he did not know he was targeted until another motorist stopped and told him the driver who hit him had followed him from the Whataburger, Sutton said after Gallaway’s arrest Friday. Although he represents people accused of crimes on a daily basis, he never imaged himself being a victim of a crime, Sutton said.
“It is weird to be on the other end of it and be a party on one of these deals,” he said. “I just really want to thank (Waco police) Detective John Clark for getting on it as quickly as he did.”
Sutton said he made a general comment about the wait time in the Whataburger drive-thru that was not intentionally directed at anyone. He did not realize the other driver heard him, but they quickly got into an argument, he said.
“I wasn’t directing the first initial comment at him, because I know when things take a long time at a restaurant it is not a patron’s fault, but he thought I was directing it at him,” Sutton said. “He started barking at me and I started barking at him, but then it ended and I didn’t think anything too big about it.”
Sutton said he suffered road rash and bruised ribs, but was wearing a helmet and luckily avoided life-threatening injuries.