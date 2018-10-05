A Waco officer shot and killed a police dog Friday after the dog bit its handler while police served a warrant, authorities said.
Waco police and U.S. Marshals went to the 2000 block of Seneca Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. to serve a warrant for a wanted subject, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. As officers approached a house, the police dog, a Belgian Malinois, turned and bit the handler.
"At that point, another officer on scene was forced to put down the canine to save the officer," Bynum said.
Emergency medical responders took the injured officer to a local hospital for treatment from the dog's attack, Bynum said. He said the officer "was expected to be OK." The nature and location of the bites remained unclear Friday afternoon.
The name of the dog and the officers involved have not been released. The Waco Police Department has had three dogs in its K9 unit: Kastor, Kempi and Hondo.
Bynum said police never made entry to the house and the subject they were seeking was not taken into custody.
A large police presence remained throughout the neighborhood for several hours as the police dog lay dead in the front yard of the home. A woman came outside of the house where police were stationed and spoke with police shortly after the shooting.
This isn't the first episode in which a police dog had to be shot when it attacked an officer in the line of duty.
In July 2001, Waco police shot and killed the department's 3-year-old Dutch shepherd named Bur when the dog and its handler, Waco police Officer John Allovio, were searching for a stolen car suspect in the 800 block of Harlem Avenue. The dog attacked another officer who approached him from behind.
According to Tribune-Herald reports, Bur was attempting to protect his handler when the initial attack happened. The dog released the officer on Allovio's command, but then bit a second officer who approached him in the same direction.
Bur was shot and killed after the second attack, Tribune-Herald records state.
Last month, a police K9 officer in Columbus, Ohio was attacked by his dog, according to the Associated Press. The officer was trying to verbally correct the dog when the dog attacked him, forcing the officer to shoot and kill the dog.