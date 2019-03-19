A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after a wild 20-mile chase in which he stole an unmarked police car, threatened a resident with an axe, then wrecked a second stolen car.
Woodway police arrested Christopher Sorel, 32, after he led several agencies on a chase that began in Waco and wound through Woodway, Speegleville and China Spring, ending in Bosqueville, where Sorel crashed.
The police chase began Tuesday afternoon when police were notified that an unmarked Waco police commander's Dodge Charger was taken from a car wash business in the 1900 block of North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The suspect took the car and drove it to the 1500 block of Rambler Drive, where he turned on the flashing lights and stopped a resident, police said.
The suspect then got out of a car wielding an axe and wearing a paintball mask and began to threaten the resident, who quickly fled, Swanton said. The suspect then got back in the police car and kept going.
Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said Woodway police joined the search for the stolen police car. The suspect, identified as Sorel, turned on the police lights and ran from pursuing officers until he crashed the police car near McLaughlin Road and Highway 6.
"He left us in the pursuit, because we couldn't keep up with him in the Dodge, so when he wrecked, we weren't near him," Crook said.
Shortly after the crash, Sorel got out of the car and ran on foot. He found a white Chevrolet Blazer in the 200 block of Antler Road and stole it, Swanton said.
As the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety joined the pursuit, Sorel drove back into Waco, continued through China Spring and crashed near the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Pioneer Parkway.
Crook said Woodway police spotted the crashed SUV and found Sorel running away from the vehicle. Officers were able to arrest Sorel, who continued to fight with officers during his apprehension.
Waco police Sgt. Chad Ashworth said the man continued to be aggressive with emergency medical personnel, who were treating him for minor injuries. Crook said Sorel was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated before he was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Ashworth said the entire pursuit likely spanned about 20 miles. He said no motorists or other subjects were injured during the pursuit.
Crook said Sorel will be charged by at least three different agencies on multiple felony charges. Police said charges may include stealing vehicles, impersonating an officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and others.