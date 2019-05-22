Lacy Lakeview police Tuesday arrested a Waco man accused of using an online dating website to traffic a 15-year-old girl for sex at a motel, an arrest affidavit states.
Jaylin Deshun Gibson, 26, was arrested at the Lacy Lakeview Police Department on warrants with a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of persons and a second-degree felony of sexual assault.
The girl showed up at Waco Police Department headquarters in early April claiming she was a wanted runaway. An investigation found she was missing from Hillsboro, but she said she had been with Gibson, whom she had met on an online dating website, the affidavit states.
The girl told police she was with Gibson for about three days and the two had sex in a Lacy Lakeview motel and in a car out by Tradinghouse Lake Park.
"I spoke with the defendant who informed me that they did in fact have 'sex' but that he believed her to be 18 (years old)," the affidavit states.
Gibson was arrested at the Lacy Lakeview Police Department and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday with a bond listed at $30,000.