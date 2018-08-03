A 22-year-old Waco man died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Baylor Camp Road late Thursday night, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to a crash on Baylor Camp Road, about 10 miles from Crawford, shortly before 10:20 p.m. and found a Ford Explorer that had caught fire after hitting a tree, Howard said. The driver, Justin Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Troopers determined Mitchell was driving north and had left the roadway for an unknown reason, Howard said. No one else was in the vehicle.