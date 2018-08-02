A Waco man under indictment on a sex trafficking charge was arrested on a new continuous trafficking of persons charge Wednesday after detectives tied him to a woman he allegedly used for prostitution deals over the course of several years in Texas and Louisiana, an arrest affidavit states.
Eddie Don Sowells, 28, was arrested on the new charge Wednesday in Erath County. He was indicted on the initial charge last month.
During their investigation, McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials contacted a woman about her references to Sowells being a "pimp" during a March 2013 phone call she made from McLennan County Jail.
"While speaking with her, she indicated that in March 2013 she and Sowells were dating when she lost her job," the affidavit states. "She stated that Sowells indicated he would begin to pimp her out in order for her to make money. She stated that Sowells was already pimping two females."
She told investigators they initially went to New Orleans to work, where Sowells and two other women were arrested on prostitution charges before returning to Waco, according to the affidavit.
"She went on to state that they continued to work Waco after returning and that over the course of a couple years Eddie was pimping approximately 15 girls in the Waco area," the affidavit states. "She stated that they also worked in Austin, San Antonio, College Station and Killeen."
Investigators were able to find at least 164 online advertisements affiliated with a phone number the woman provided for Sowells and were able to identify at least four other women Sowells had used between 2013 and 2017, according to the affidavit.
Sowells was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday on bond forfeiture warrants, the trafficking indictment warrant and the new continuous trafficking of persons charge, jail records state. His total bond is listed at $354,000.