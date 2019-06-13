A Speegleville man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest last week on charges he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in April 2017, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Thomas Arthur Stewart, 31, based on reports to the Burkburnett Police Department, near Wichita Falls, the affidavit states. In a joint investigation, Burkburnett police provided Waco police with information about a forensic interview with the girl.
The girl claimed Stewart sexually molested her in a bed at his home in 2017, the affidavit states. Stewart reportedly denied the claims, but acknowledged sleeping in the same bed with the girl.
Police arrested Stewart June 6 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with a bond listed at $250,000.