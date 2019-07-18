Bellmead police arrested a Waco man Thursday after officers got a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times at a Bellmead home in 2016, an arrest affidavit states.
James Tylor McLarty, 20, was arrested at the Bellmead Police Department after a 17-year-old girl reported McLarty had sexually assaulted her when she was 14 to 15 and McLarty was living in her family's home, the affidavit states.
In a forensic interview, the girl described McLarty coming into her bedroom "almost every night" and raping or otherwise sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
"The victim explained that she did not want it to happen, and she could not make it stop," the affidavit states. "The victim stated that if the defendant found out that she told someone he would hurt her, because he had a tendency of hurting people."
Police also interviewed a witness of the suspected abuse, the affidavit states.
McLarty was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $75,000.