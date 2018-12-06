A report from Child Protective Services led to the arrest a 19-year-old man accused of buying, selling and possessing roosters to be used in cockfighting, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco Street Crimes officers received information from a CPS report stating a child told authorities about possible cockfighting operations in the 2500 block of North 15th Street. Officers investigated the home and found evidence Cristian Jesus Solorzano, of Waco, kept roosters at the home and used the birds in cockfights, police reported.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers went to Solorzano's home Nov. 28 and spoke with a woman and another child there. The woman said she did have roosters at the property and allowed officers to search the home and vehicles.
"(Officers) located five fighting roosters that had their tops cropped and spurs trimmed and some of which had injuries as if they had been fighting," the affidavit states. "In a vehicle, they also located fighting paraphernalia, including gaffs, boots, knives and medicine for doctoring the injured birds."
Police found two live bird transporting boxes used to ship live roosters from an address in Oklahoma, the affidavit states. The name on the transport boxes stated Solorzano was the recipient of the animals, according to the affidavit.
Solorzano was contacted by police and told officers two of the birds and the fighting equipment in the car belonged to him and that two other birds belonged to his juvenile brother, the affidavit states.
Officers reported Solorzano said he got the items in the car from a raffle he won out of state, the affidavit states. Police said Solorzano knowingly bought, sold and possessed the items used in cockfighting.
Officers arrested Solorzano on Wednesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cockfighting and took him to McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $1,000 and was released from jail Thursday afternoon.